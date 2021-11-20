Nine more cases of dengue have been reported in Uttar Pradesh's (UP) Muzaffarnagar district in last one day, the district Chief Medical Officer MS Faujdar said on Friday, as reported by PTI . The new cases took the total tally of dengue incidents in the district to 262. A total of 135 cases of these cases have been detected in November alone.

On the other hand, the number of Dengue patients in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has breached the thousand mark after 21 new cases of the disease that included 10 children were reported on Friday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Setiya said that the reason for the increase in the number of dengue patients is water logging or around people's homes.

Dengue has worsened in the national capital this year with more than 5,000 cases this year, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the city in a year since 2015, according to a civic report released on Monday.

The High Court had recently issued a notice to the Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding an action plan to control the dengue outbreak in Delhi.

The central government had extended help to nine states and union territories with a higher caseload of dengue, including Delhi, and sent high-level teams to support them in public health measures for its control and management.

Dengue virus (DENV) causes fever and severe haemorrhagic symptoms in humans. Dengue Virus Serotype-2 is more fatal.

