Uttar Pradesh accident: 5 people died, 15 injured after a bus from Delhi collided with a truck in Aligarh

5 people died, 15 injured after a bus from Delhi collided with a truck in Aligarh

Livemint
Updated21 Nov 2024, 08:22 AM IST
A collision between a double-decker bus and a truck has left five people dead in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday,
A collision between a double-decker bus and a truck has left five people dead in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday,

Five people lost their lives and fifteen people were injured after a double-decker bus from Delhi to Azamgarh collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Wednesday, reported ANI.

The bus was heading towards Azamgarh and collided with a truck in Tappal PS area of Aligarh late Wednesday, reported the news agency citing CO Khair, Varun Kumar. Further details in the matter are awaited.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUttar Pradesh accident: 5 people died, 15 injured after a bus from Delhi collided with a truck in Aligarh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.000.00
      Chennai
      77,101.000.00
      Delhi
      77,253.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.