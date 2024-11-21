Hello User
Uttar Pradesh accident: 5 people died, 15 injured after a bus from Delhi collided with a truck in Aligarh

Livemint

A collision between a double-decker bus and a truck has left five people dead in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday,

Five people lost their lives and fifteen people were injured after a double-decker bus from Delhi to Azamgarh collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Wednesday, reported ANI.

The bus was heading towards Azamgarh and collided with a truck in Tappal PS area of Aligarh late Wednesday, reported the news agency citing CO Khair, Varun Kumar. Further details in the matter are awaited.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

