Uttar Pradesh: Agra flags Covid-19 vaccine shortage, many return without jabs

Uttar Pradesh has now joined the list of states that have raised the issue of vaccine shortage amid a record spike in coronavirus infections.

Several people in the Agra district of UP had to return home without getting a jab on Saturday as vaccination centres were faced with a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, reported PTI.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra said the vaccination drive would resume on Monday as 15,000 doses are expected to arrive by Sunday.

There are about 199 health centres in the Agra district where the vaccination drive is going on.

Dr Jitendra Lawania, the head of Community Health Centre (CHC) at Achhnera, said, "Due to unavailability of Covid-19 vaccines at the centre, the vaccination drive was affected. We are expecting to resume the drive by Monday."

The medical officer at Urban Primary Health Centre in Vijay Nagar Colony in Agra also said vaccines were unavailable at the centre.

A resident of Keetham village claimed that he went to the vaccination centre in Achhnera along with his 65-year-old father, but had to return home without the jab due to the unavailability of vaccines, reported PTI.

Centre's response

Union minister for health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan chaired a high-level meeting with the health ministers of 11 states and union territories (UTs) on Saturday.

He said there is no shortage of the Covid-19 vaccine and strongly pushed for the further ramping up of vaccination exercise.

The minister said that about 1.58 crore doses are still available with the states and union territories while another 1,16,84,000 are in pipeline to be delivered by next week.

"Stocks of every small state and union territory are replenished after seven days. For big states and union territories, the time period is four days," an official release quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 120 deaths, its largest one-day toll from the pandemic pushing the fatality count to 9,703, while 27,357 fresh Covid-19 cases raised the infection tally to 8,21,054.

