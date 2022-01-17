Uttar Pradesh: All educational institutions closed till 23rd Jan. Details here1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2022, 08:30 AM IST
All classes will continue via online mode.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered to keep all educational institutions like schools, colleges, universities, technical education institutions closed till January 23 in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
However, classes will continue via online mode.
"Chief Minister @myogiadityanath has given instructions to keep all educational institutions - schools, colleges, universities, technical educational institutions etc. closed till January 23 and study only in online mode," said a tweet from the Chief Minister's office.
