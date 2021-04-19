Amid a massive surge in novel coronvuirus cases across the state, the Allahabad High Court directed Uttar Pradesh government on Monday to impose lockdown in five major cities of the state including Lucknow, Kanpur till 26 April.

The lockdown, starting tonight, will be imposed in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, and Gorakhpur. However, essential services will be allowed.

"All hawkers including fruits and vegetable vendors, milk vendors and bread vendors, shall go off the road by 11 AM every day till 26th April, 2021," the order stated.

District Magistrate and CMO Prayagraj/Lucknow to ensure arrangement of COVID-19 medicine, oxygen facilities in adequate numbers at respective COVID-19 hospitals, ruled Allahabad High Court.

The high court in its order said financial institutions, medical and health services, industrial and scientific establishments, essential services including municipal functions and public transport will remain exempted in these cities.

All grocery and other commercial shops and establishments with more than three workers will remain shut till April 26. However, medical shops will continue to operate during this period, the HC order said. It also added that all hotels and restaurants will be closed too.

Religious activities and marriages will remain suspended. However, in case of marriage already fixed, permission will be required from the District Magistrate of the concerned district. Gatherings in such marriages will be restricted to 25.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to check black marketing of remdesivir and other COVID-19 medicines, and invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those found guilty.

During a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, Adityanath said one lakh more vials of remdesivir have been ordered and over 30,000 will be brought to the state in the next two to three days.

Adityanath has also directed that all the units producing oxygen should supply it for medical use and stop the supply for industrial purposes keeping in mind the increase in demand.

He said there is adequate oxygen availability in the state and added that oxygen units should be given 24-hour power supply so that there is no hindrance in the production.

The chief minister has also asked officials to double the number of beds in districts having a large number of COVID-19 cases

The state is already witnessing a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15. All districts of Uttar Pradesh are under lockdown from 8 pm on last Saturday, which will continue till 7 am, coming Monday. No services apart from essential ones will be allowed in the state.

All markets, commercial institutions, offices etc will remain closed on Sundays till May 15 for proper implementation of this campaign.

A fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed if someone is caught without a mask for the first time. If caught for the second time, ₹10,000 fine amount will be imposed.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases as well as fatality count, with the disease claiming 129 more lives, while 30,596 fresh cases pushed its tally to 8,51,620.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said in the last 24 hours, 30,596 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the state, while 9,041 patients recovered from the disease.

A total of 6,50,333 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease in the state, he added.

With agency inputs

