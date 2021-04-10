In the wake of second wave of the pandemic, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has canceled entrance examinations for session 2021-2022, an ANI report said. However, a fresh entrance schedule will be uploaded soon by the university authorities on AMU’s official website, announced AMU's Public Relation Officer Omar Saleem Peerzada.

In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh has reported 12,787 new COVID19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the state since the pandemic began, as per the state health bulletin. On Friday, the state had recored 9,695 new Covid-19 cases in the 24-hour period. Currently, the number of active cases in the state stands at 58,799, while the cumulative total is 6,76,739. Along with that, the state reported 48 more virus-related deaths in a day, taking the toll to 9,087.

Amid the sudden surge, the authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut and Ghaziabad imposed a night curfew to tackle the infection spread from Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, similar restrictions were imposed in Kanpur and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that he would be chairing an all-party meet next week on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the daily infections, with 82.82% of the new cases being reported from these 10 states.

In fact, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 72.23% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 51.23% of the total active caseload of the country. Ten districts account for 45.65% of the total active cases in the country.

India’s daily average covid-19 case count neared the 1.5 lakh on Saturday, highest ever since the pandemic hit the country. According to the union health ministry data, 1,45,384 new covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via