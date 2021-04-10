Uttar Pradesh: AMU cancels 2021-2022 entrance exams amid Covid surge

In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh has reported 12,787 new COVID19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the state since the pandemic began, as per the state health bulletin. On Friday, the state had recored 9,695 new Covid-19 cases in the 24-hour period. Currently, the number of active cases in the state stands at 58,799, while the cumulative total is 6,76,739. Along with that, the state reported 48 more virus-related deaths in a day, taking the toll to 9,087.

