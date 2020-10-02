Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh get additional borrowing nod for PDS, EoD reforms

Ease of Doing Business is an important indicator of an investment friendly business climate in the country. Improvement in the ease of doing business will enable faster future growth of the state economy. Therefore, in order to incentivize implementation of district level and licensing reforms for ease of doing business, an additional borrowing facility of 0.25 per cent of GSDP has been allowed to States on the recommendation of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The reform envisages undertaking all of the following actions by the State Governments: