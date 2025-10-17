Uttar Pradesh announces 3% DA hike for employees ahead of Diwali; how much will salaries increase?

DA Hike News: Uttar Pradesh has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday. The UP DA hike comes days ahead of Diwali, in what can be called a festive cheer for employees.

Here is everything you need to know about the UP DA Hike

How much DA has been increased? According to Adityanath, the UP government has approved a 3 per cent DA hike for employees and pensioners.

With this, the DA has increased from the previous 55 per cent to 58 per cent, payable on the basic salary.

The UP DA hike will be effective from July 1, 2025. It will benefit approximately 28 lakh employees and pensioners of the state.

This is the second time in this year that UP government employees have received a DA hike. The first one was announced in the first half of this year.

What did Yogi Adityanath say on DA hike? In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced the DA hike news.

“The Government of Uttar Pradesh has increased the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief for state employees and pensioners/family pensioners from 55% to 58% effective from 01 July 2025,” he wrote.

The CM noted that the DA hike ahead of Diwali will come as a catalyst to improve standards of living.

“On the occasion of the festival of Deepavali, this decision will serve as a catalyst for improving the standard of living while lighting the lamp of satisfaction, security, and prosperity in the lives of approximately 28 lakh dedicated workers and pensioners. Congratulations to all!”

UP DA hike: How much will salary increase? Dearness Allowance is a special allowance usually credited to government employees and pensioners on basis of their base salary to offset inflation.

If the basic salary of an employee is ₹10,000, the employee is currently receiving a 55 per cent DA on that amount, which means he is getting ₹5,500 as DA.

With the DA hike, the component will be increased to 58 per cent. This means, the employee will receive a dearness allowance of ₹5,800.

Centre announces DA hike The UP DA hike comes weeks after the Centre also announced a DA hike for employees and pensioners effective July 1.

DA hike: Dearness allowance increased by 3%.

This raises the existing rate from 55% to 58% of the basic pay or pension, according to a release by the Cabinet.

The hike, aimed at offsetting the impact of inflation, will benefit approximately 49.19 lakh Central Government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners.

