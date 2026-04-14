Uttar Pradesh approves 21% wage hike for Noida & Ghaziabad workers after violent protests

A day after workers in Noida Phase 2 took to the streets in large numbers, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced an interim minimum wage increase of approximately 21 per cent for workers across Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. The protesters, however, are not done yet.

What the Yogi Adityanath Committee Decided? Who Benefits? The high-level committee constituted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the interim wage revision with effect from 1 April, covering workers across skill categories in two of Uttar Pradesh's most industrially significant districts.

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According to the Noida District Magistrate's office, the revised monthly wages for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad are as follows. Unskilled workers will see their monthly pay rise from ₹11,313 to ₹13,690. Semi-skilled workers will move from ₹12,445 to ₹15,059. Skilled workers, previously earning ₹13,940 per month, will now receive ₹16,868 — an increase that tracks closely to the 21 per cent headline figure across all categories.

The revision does not apply uniformly across the state. In districts that fall under municipal corporations, the revised monthly figures stand at ₹13,006 for unskilled workers, ₹14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹16,025 for skilled workers. In all remaining districts, the corresponding figures are ₹12,356, ₹13,591, and ₹15,224 respectively.

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Protests Continue in Noida Phase 2 Despite the Announcement The wage revision has not been enough to clear the streets. Workers from the Hosiery Complex in Noida Phase 2 continued their sit-in protest on Tuesday morning, pressing ahead with demands that evidently extend beyond what the committee has so far offered.

Police personnel remain deployed at the site following Monday's unrest, during which the demonstrations turned violent. The presence of security forces underscores the government's awareness that the situation remains fluid — and that the announcement alone has not restored calm.

The persistence of the protest is a pointed signal to both the state government and employer organisations that workers regard the interim revision as a starting point rather than a settlement.

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Government Warns Against Fake News on Minimum Wages As the wage dispute attracted widening public attention, misinformation began circulating on social media platforms claiming that the minimum wages for workers in Uttar Pradesh had been set at ₹20,000 per month. The Noida District Magistrate moved swiftly to shut that down, labelling the claims “fabricated and false news being circulated on several social media platforms.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed the warning, making a public appeal for citizens to rely exclusively on information from official sources — a sign that the government is as concerned about the information environment around this dispute as it is about the dispute itself.

A National Floor Wage Is on the Horizon The Uttar Pradesh wage revision arrives against the backdrop of a broader national conversation about workers' pay. According to an official statement from the state government, the Centre is currently in the process of establishing a national minimum "floor wage" under the new Labour Codes

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The state government confirmed it is conducting extensive consultations with all stakeholders, including employer organisations and labour unions, with suggestions and objections being “carefully examined to ensure a balanced and pragmatic decision.”

The official statement acknowledged the economic pressures facing industry directly, noting that raw material prices have risen, exports have declined, and global headwinds are weighing on businesses. At the same time, it conceded that "the problems and demands raised by workers are relevant, important, and worth considering." The government described its approach as one aimed at reaching "a harmonious and balanced approach between both parties — industry and workers."

What CM Yogi Has Asked of Employers Beyond the wage revision itself, Yogi Adityanath used the occasion to set out a broader set of expectations for employer organisations operating in the state. He called on them to ensure that workers receive their monthly wages as per rules, regular overtime payments, weekly holidays, bonuses, and all social security entitlements.

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He also specifically flagged the safety and dignity of women workers at the workplace as a non-negotiable obligation — a reminder that the grievances driving the Noida protests are not solely financial in nature.

(With agency inputs)

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