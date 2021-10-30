Over 4,200 women artisans and weavers joined BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, who was present during the event, said the party is trying to empower every part of society.

This comes days after Congress party announced that it will give 40% of the total election tickets to women in Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, Irani also inaugurated 'Hello Kamal Shakti' mobile application to establish direct communication between women and organisations.

The mobile number 9534350350 can be used for the same purpose, a statement said.

Meanwhile, Khsipra Shukla, co-convenor, Artisan and Weaver Cell of UP BJP, said, “Every woman has embodied Goddess Durga in herself. She can do any task in hand."

“Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, initiatives to empower women are being accorded utmost importance."

UP MSME Minister Uday Bhan Singh and UP BJP's general secretary Ashwini Tyagi were also present on the occasion.

Congress to give 40% tickets to women

Earlier this month, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that the party will give 40% of the total election tickets to women in Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi had said: “The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion."

"I have taken this decision for women's empowerment. There is no other political motive, agenda behind this decision," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67% vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.