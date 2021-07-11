The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday busted a major terror attack and arrested two al-Qaida-linked operatives from Lucknow's Kakori area.

"ATS UP has uncovered a big terror module. The team has arrested two terrorists linked with al-Qaeda's Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. A cache of arms, explosive materials recovered," informed Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order, UP.

The ADG Law & personal also added that rhe terror activities are being run from Peshawar, Quetta in Pakistan-Afghanistan border. "To carry out the activities, Minhaz Ahmad and Maseeruddin, were playing a crucial role. Their accomplices in Lucknow, Kanpur were also involved," he further said.

A huge amount of explosive material was also recovered from them.

They said that the ATS had received information that the arrested terror suspects were planning to carry out some major terror incidents in the state.

According to ANI reports citing sources, the detained persons were in touch with people across the border.

According to police sources, a search operation was started by the ATS on the information of two suspects in Faridipur, Kakori. They were present at the Kakori's Dubagga area.

ATS commandos and bomb disposal squad are currently present at the spot, they said.

Police sources said that a search operation is underway and the ATS is tracing their contact traces and motives.

"They were in touch with people across the border, suspicious material found; ATS commandos present at the spot, search operation underway," said sources.

(With inputs from ANI)





