UP shocker! 33-year-old man rapes, murders teen cousin hours after tying Rakhi, then attempts to mislead cops

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh after he raped and murdered his 14-year-old cousin hours after getting a rakhi tied by her. The accused, Surjeet, hung the victim's body from a noose to make it look like a suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in UP's Auraiya district last Saturday night.

According to the police, a day after killing his cousin, the accused went back to the house as cops were carrying out their investigation and tried to mislead them. Suspicions against him arose after he resisted family members from answering police's questions and spoke on their behalf.

On the morning of August 9, Surjeet had visited his uncle’s house and got a rakhi tied by his cousin sister.

That same night, after consuming a lot of alcohol, he went back to his uncle’s house and raped the 14-year-old girl while she was sleeping.

Surjeet then killed her and hung the body from a noose.

The victim’s father did not hear anything as he was sleeping in another room of the house. He discovered his daughter’s body the next day and informed the local police.

Surjeet confessed to the crime during the interrogation.

Delhi news: Woman raped on pretext of job offer in Mundka A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped in outer Delhi's Mundka area after being lured with a job offer, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, a native of Nepal and a mother of four who recently left her husband due to alleged domestic violence, arrived in Delhi from Bengaluru by train earlier this month, a senior police officer said.

The woman told investigators that she met a man during her journey who gave her the number of another man named Manjeet, and asked her to contact him for a job, the officer said.

A day later, she contacted the man who gave her a job offer and arranged a rented accommodation in Mundka for her stay, police said.

On August 10, the man came to her room in a drunken state and raped her, the officer said, adding that a case was registered under the relevant sections of BNS the next day.