Uttar Pradesh awarded first prize in 3rd National Water Awards

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has been awarded the first prize in Third National Water Awards-2020 in the best state category, followed by Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

“Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced 3rd National Water Awards-2020, here today. In the Best State category, Uttar Pradesh has been awarded first prize, followed by Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu," Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.

The ₹3.6 trillion Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024, with several states having presented their commitment to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

“To encourage and recognize individuals and organizations doing exemplary work in the field of water resources management, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti is giving 57 awards to States, Organizations, Individuals etc. in 11 different categories - Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best Media (Print & Electronic), Best School, Best Institution/RWA/Religious organization for Campus usage, Best Industry, Best NGO, Best Water User Association, and Best Industry for CSR Activity," the statement said.

Over 5.53 crore rural households across the country have been provided with tap water connection since the JJM launch in August 2019.

“Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shekhawat stated that water is fundamental to life. India’s current water requirement is estimated to be around 1,100 billion cubic meters per year, projected to go up to 1,447 billion cubic meters by 2050," the statement said.

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

“Water as a resource is crucial to India, which is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. While India has more than 18% of the world’s population, it has only 4% of world’s renewable water resources," the statement added.

“The Union Minister said that considering the fact that surface water & ground water are integral part of the water cycle, it was felt necessary to institute a unified National Water Award with the objectives of encouraging the stakeholders to adopt holistic approach towards water resources management in the country. Also, it strives to create awareness among the people about the importance of water and attempts to motivate them to adopt best water usage practices, added the minister," the statement said.

