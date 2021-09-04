The office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that the state's 24 districts have become Covid-free. The 24 Uttar Pradesh's districts that have not reported a single active case in the past few days are-- Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Ballia, Banda, Basti, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamripur, Hardoi, Hathras, Lalitpur, Mohoba, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli and Sitapur.

Yesterday, India's most populated state reported only 18 new cases of Covid-19 infection. So far, the state has recorded 17,09,401 Covid cases, as per the state's health data.

The 18 cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar (4); Rae Bareli (3); Lucknow (2); Kannauj (2) and one each from Varanasi, Agra, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Sant Kabirnagar, Jhansi, and Sultanpur.

At present, the count of active Covid-19 cases in the state has surged to 239.

The Covid-19 related death toll stood at 22,854 in the state.

Yesterday, the state took 2.37 lakh samples. Overall, 7.29 crore samples have been tested for the virus.

In Uttar Pradesh, over 7.58 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Some neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh have more active cases as per the data by the Union Ministry of Health.

Delhi's Covid-19 active case count stands at 362, Chhattisgarh (381) and Uttarakhand (410).

However, Bihar has 81 active cases, Jharkhand has 141, and Madhya Pradesh 101, respectively.

The Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh started declining in August. However, the state's Firozabad district is witnessing a major health emergency currently.

The UP district has grappled with dengue and viral fever. Now, the Central team of the Health Ministry has started a door-to-door inspection to make people aware of the do's and dont's to curb the spread of dengue in the district.

41 persons, including 36 children, have died over the past few days in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh due to suspected dengue and viral fever.

