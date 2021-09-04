The office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that the state's 24 districts have become Covid-free. The 24 Uttar Pradesh's districts that have not reported a single active case in the past few days are-- Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Ballia, Banda, Basti, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamripur, Hardoi, Hathras, Lalitpur, Mohoba, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli and Sitapur.