Uttar Pradesh bans manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of halal-certified products
Food Commissioner's Office issues order, 'In the interest of public health, production, storing, distribution and sale of halal certified edible items banned in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect'
Food Commissioner's Office issues order, "In the interest of public health, production, storing, distribution and sale of halal certified edible items banned in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message