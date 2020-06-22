Uttar Pradesh begins using rail coaches as isolation units for Covid-19 patients

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh government started using rail coaches as isolation units for 59 suspected patients in Mau, the railway ministry said.

“Sustaining the fight against covid-19, Indian Railways has started providing care to corona patients referred for admission in covid coaches deployed in various states. On 20th June 2020, 42 suspected patients were admitted in covid coaches deployed at Mau Junction in Varanasi division and 17 patients were admitted on 21st June, 2020. 8 patients have already been discharged," an official statement said.

Indian Railways is ready to offer 5,231 isolation coaches to the states. Zonal railways have converted these coaches as quarantine facilities. The coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the covid care centers as per guidelines issued by the health ministry. Train coaches have been modified into patient isolation wards to bolster the country’s limited healthcare infrastructure amid the rapid spread of Covid-19.

Indian railways has deployed as many as 960 isolation coaches across five states--Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhara Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, in its attempt to augment health facilities in the country.

Out of this, 503 covid care or isolation coaches have been deployed in Delhi, 20 in Andhra Pradesh, 60 in Telangana, 372 in Uttar Pradesh and 5 in Madhya Pradesh.

