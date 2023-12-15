Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ramdular Gaur found guilty of raping minor girl, gets 25 years imprisonment
BJP MLA from Duddhi constituency, Ramdular Gaur, is sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl nine years ago.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Duddhi constituency in Uttar Pradesh Ramdular Gaur has been found guilty by an additional sessions court of raping a minor girl nine years ago. The judge sentenced Duddhi's BJP MLA to 25 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh. Ahsan Ullah Khan, the additional district and session judge of the MP-MLA court in Sonbhadra, ordered that the ₹10-lakh fine will be given to the girl's family for rehabilitation.