Uttar Pradesh BJP MPs to meet JP Nadda in Delhi today

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election scheduled for next year, Bharatiya Janata Party Members of Parliament (MPs) from the state will meet under the chairmanship of the party chief JP Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday, sources told ANI.

"There will be meetings of UP MPs in Delhi on July 29 and July 29 under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda to discuss the strategy for the assembly elections," ANI sources said.

The sources said the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his two deputies-- Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya will also be present in the meeting.

"All BJP MP from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are asked to attend the meeting. They will be instructed to be to reach out to people in their constituencies and be aware of the problems faced by them. They will also be asked to increase involvement with people of their constituencies," the source said.

They added that the MPs may also be asked to make people of their area aware of the works done by both state and central government.

The BJP has sounded the poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh. On July 16, party president Nadda held a crucial meeting with members of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee in New Delhi. On July 18, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP had a coordination meeting in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18 and Congress 7.

