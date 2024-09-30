‘BJP rule will end’: SP MLA lands in trouble for ‘Muslims are increasing, will come to power’ remark; FIR registered

In the lead-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, SP MLA Mehboob Ali's comments on the increasing Muslim population prompted outrage and an FIR from BJP leaders, who accused him of divisive rhetoric aimed at undermining Hindu unity and promoting enmity.

Livemint
Published30 Sep 2024, 03:54 PM IST
SP MLA Mehboob Ali. According to videos shared by BJP leaders, SP MLA Ali was seen claiming that the BJP's rule in Uttar Pradesh will ‘end due to the growing Muslim population'.
SP MLA Mehboob Ali. According to videos shared by BJP leaders, SP MLA Ali was seen claiming that the BJP’s rule in Uttar Pradesh will ‘end due to the growing Muslim population’.

Uttar Pradesh News: An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali and Bijnor SP chief Shaikh Zakir Hussain at Kotwali City police station. The FIR alleged that Ali made a statement during a public address that "promoted enmity and hatred between Hindus and Muslims on the basis of religion."

According to videos shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, SP MLA Ali was seen claiming that the saffron party's rule in Uttar Pradesh will ‘end due to the growing Muslim population'.

Also Read | ‘Umar Khalid raised his voice for his rights, so he was jailed’: Digvijay Singh

'Now BJP's Rule Will End': Details of the Statement

During a gathering in Bijnor, SP MLA Mehboob Ali sparked outrage by asserting that the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh would come to an end due to the increasing Muslim population in India.

In a video shared by BJP leaders, the SP MLA is seen stating, “Your (BJP) rule will come to an end. The population of Muslims is increasing. We will come to power.”

Also Read | India condemns Iran’s Ali Khamenei’s remark on ‘suffering of Indian Muslims’

Ali further elaborated, “The Mughals ruled for 850 years, and those who are burning the country must note that the people have woken up. They gave a reply in Parliament (polls), and in the coming days, in 2027, you will surely go and we will come.”

Mint could not independently verify the videos

'Now BJP's Rule Will End': Political Reactions

The remarks by Mehboob Ali were quickly condemned by BJP leaders. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to social media platform X, stating, “SP MLA from Amroha Mehboob Ali has in the ‘Samvidhan Samman’ meeting says ‘Yogi rule will end because the Muslim population is increasing now.’”

He added, “They often complained about 80:20 statement – who does 80 vs 20 is before you. Is this Muhabbat ki Dukaan? Is it pro-constitution or secular? The plan is clear: Divide Hindus & Unite Muslim votebank?”

Poonawalla also referenced Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying, “Akhilesh says Mathadish are like mafia, Rahul says Ram Mandir praan Pratishta was like a dance event and Mehboob Ali incites for demographic change!! Agenda is clear, isn’t it?”

Also Read | ’Non-Hindus, Rohingya Muslims prohibited’: Boards put up in Uttarakhand villages

Broader Reactions from BJP

BJP's Andhra Pradesh vice-president, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, echoed these sentiments, posting, “Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali’s statement, ‘The Muslim population has increased, now your rule will end,’ reflects the anti-Hindu stance within the party. Despite India being 80% Hindu, SP leaders allow such divisive remarks, showing their true intentions.”

As Uttar Pradesh gears up for the assembly elections in 2027, the political landscape continues to heat up, with leaders on both sides exchanging barbs and accusations.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘BJP rule will end’: SP MLA lands in trouble for ‘Muslims are increasing, will come to power’ remark; FIR registered

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.