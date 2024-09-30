In the lead-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, SP MLA Mehboob Ali's comments on the increasing Muslim population prompted outrage and an FIR from BJP leaders, who accused him of divisive rhetoric aimed at undermining Hindu unity and promoting enmity.

Uttar Pradesh News: An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali and Bijnor SP chief Shaikh Zakir Hussain at Kotwali City police station. The FIR alleged that Ali made a statement during a public address that "promoted enmity and hatred between Hindus and Muslims on the basis of religion." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to videos shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, SP MLA Ali was seen claiming that the saffron party's rule in Uttar Pradesh will ‘end due to the growing Muslim population'.

'Now BJP's Rule Will End': Details of the Statement During a gathering in Bijnor, SP MLA Mehboob Ali sparked outrage by asserting that the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh would come to an end due to the increasing Muslim population in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video shared by BJP leaders, the SP MLA is seen stating, “Your (BJP) rule will come to an end. The population of Muslims is increasing. We will come to power."

Ali further elaborated, “The Mughals ruled for 850 years, and those who are burning the country must note that the people have woken up. They gave a reply in Parliament (polls), and in the coming days, in 2027, you will surely go and we will come."

Mint could not independently verify the videos {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Now BJP's Rule Will End': Political Reactions The remarks by Mehboob Ali were quickly condemned by BJP leaders. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to social media platform X, stating, “SP MLA from Amroha Mehboob Ali has in the ‘Samvidhan Samman’ meeting says ‘Yogi rule will end because the Muslim population is increasing now.’"

He added, “They often complained about 80:20 statement – who does 80 vs 20 is before you. Is this Muhabbat ki Dukaan? Is it pro-constitution or secular? The plan is clear: Divide Hindus & Unite Muslim votebank?"

Poonawalla also referenced Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying, “Akhilesh says Mathadish are like mafia, Rahul says Ram Mandir praan Pratishta was like a dance event and Mehboob Ali incites for demographic change!! Agenda is clear, isn’t it?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Broader Reactions from BJP BJP's Andhra Pradesh vice-president, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, echoed these sentiments, posting, “Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali’s statement, ‘The Muslim population has increased, now your rule will end,’ reflects the anti-Hindu stance within the party. Despite India being 80% Hindu, SP leaders allow such divisive remarks, showing their true intentions."