The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has opened the application window and released the schedule for the class 10, 12 improvement exams.

Students who are unsatisfied with the marks obtained through the alternative evaluation criteria can appear for the exams, scheduled to be held from 18 September to 6 October.

Those who were absent in the practicals or were placed in the withheld category can also take the improvement exams.

The candidates who wish to apply for the same can download the application form from the official site of UPMSP and submit it to the respective principals of their schools by 27 August.

The deadline for schools to submit the filled forms to the board is 29 August.

Exam schedule

The exams will be conducted in two shifts -- first from 8 am to 10.15 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.15 pm.

As per a state board schedule, the class 10 examination will begin on 18 September and will end on 4 October, and class 12 exams will begin on 18 September and will end on 6 October.

Students will get 15 minutes time to read the question paper before writing. Persons with disabilities and visually impaired students will be given 40 minutes (20 minutes per hour) extra.

Check the full schedule below:

The UP board declared the results for classes 10 and 12 on 31 July. The overall pass percentage of class 10 was 99.53% and for class 12, it rested at 97.88%.

To calculate the results of class 12 students studying under the UPMSP, 50% of marks obtained in class 10, 40% of marks obtained in class 11's annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10% of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12 were considered.

For class 10, 50% of marks obtained in class 9 and 50% of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 were taken to calculate overall results.

