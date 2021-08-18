Students will get 15 minutes time to read the question paper before writing. Persons with disabilities and visually impaired students will be given 40 minutes (20 minutes per hour) extra.
Check the full schedule below:
The UP board declared the results for classes 10 and 12 on 31 July. The overall pass percentage of class 10 was 99.53% and for class 12, it rested at 97.88%.
To calculate the results of class 12 students studying under the UPMSP, 50% of marks obtained in class 10, 40% of marks obtained in class 11's annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10% of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12 were considered.
For class 10, 50% of marks obtained in class 9 and 50% of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 were taken to calculate overall results.
