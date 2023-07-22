Uttar Pradesh: Brother kills sister over relationship, walks to police station with severed head1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 09:26 AM IST
A 22-year-old man in India has been arrested for allegedly killing his sister over her relationship. He was caught walking to the police station with her severed head.
A young man named Riyaz (22) was arrested by the police as he was walking to the police station with the severed head of his sister, Aashifa (18), whom he allegedly killed over her relationship, the police informed.
