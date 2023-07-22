A young man named Riyaz (22) was arrested by the police as he was walking to the police station with the severed head of his sister, Aashifa (18), whom he allegedly killed over her relationship, the police informed.

As reported by PTI, the incident unfolded after an argument between the siblings.

“Riyaz allegedly severed the neck of his sister with a sharp weapon and was on his way to the police station with her head when the police arrested him", Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Mishra said.

Mishra further stated that Aashifa had recently eloped with her partner Chand Babu, a resident of the same village.

However, the police recovered Aashifa a few days later and sent Babu to jail based on a complaint filed by the woman's family members, he added.

A police team reached the crime spot and sent the body for postmortem after collecting the required evidence, the ASP said.

According to locals, Riyaz was opposed to his sister's relationship and the duo often quarrelled over the issue, the police said.

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, the ASP said.

(With inputs from PTI)