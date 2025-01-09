Uttar Pradesh News: In a horrific revelations, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has alleged that her husband had “allowed” two of his friends to rape her for money, while he watched the recordings of the act, sitting in Saudi Arabia.

In a complaint to the local police station, the Uttar Pradesh woman stated that she was raped by her husband's friends for the past three years, News18 reported.

According to reports, the woman had approached her husband narrating the ordeal, following which the husband had asked her to remain silent.

The News18 report details that the 35 year old woman got married to the man in 2010, and together they have four children.

According to the report, the man ‘allowed’ his two friends to have sexual relations with his wife. The friends recorded the same, which was later viewed by the husband, who is located in Saudi Arabia.

According to the complaint, the man was also paid by his friends to rape the thirty five year mother of four.

The man, reportedly, works at an automibilr mechanic in Saudi ARabia. He visits his Bulandshahr home once or twice a year.

The woman’s official complaint stated that the man initially allowed his two friends to rape her while he visited home three years back. The acts continued even after the woman’s husband returned to work in Saudi, the report added.

“My husband would watch the videos on his mobile while sitting in Saudi Arabia. I stayed quiet for the sake of my children, as he threatened to divorce me," the woman was quoted as saying.

The woman's brother told Times of India that his family had come to know about the ordeal recently when his sister’s husband came home.

According to the woman’s brother, his sister and her husband had an argument after which she gathered the courage to complain against her husband.