Uttar Pradesh chemical factory explosion: 8 dead, 15 injured in Hapur district

Uttar Pradesh chemical factory explosion: 8 dead, 15 injured in Hapur district1 min read . 05:47 PM IST
The incident happened after a boiler burst at the industrial facility in the Dholana area of the district. Rescue operations are still going on.
The incident happened after a boiler burst at the industrial facility in the Dholana area of the district. Rescue operations are still going on.
Eight people died and fifteen were left injured after a boiler exploded in a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.
Eight people died and fifteen were left injured after a boiler exploded in a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.
Hapur IG Praveen Kumar said that the injured from the explosion at the electronics manufacturing unit of the chemical factory are being treated. He further stated that they are probing into the incident and strict action will be taken against those responsible.
Hapur IG Praveen Kumar said that the injured from the explosion at the electronics manufacturing unit of the chemical factory are being treated. He further stated that they are probing into the incident and strict action will be taken against those responsible.
Reportedly, the incident happened after a boiler burst at the industrial facility in the Dholana area of the district. Rescue operations are still going on.
Reportedly, the incident happened after a boiler burst at the industrial facility in the Dholana area of the district. Rescue operations are still going on.
Often the industrial accidents that happen in the country are blamed on people flouting safety norms, as well as lax inspection by government officials.
Often the industrial accidents that happen in the country are blamed on people flouting safety norms, as well as lax inspection by government officials.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, his office stated in a tweet in Hindi.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, his office stated in a tweet in Hindi.
“The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families," the CM's office tweeted.
“The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families," the CM's office tweeted.
UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said that six workers died in the explosion at the factory's boiler.
UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said that six workers died in the explosion at the factory's boiler.
“May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish speedy recovery to the injured," the minister tweeted.
“May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish speedy recovery to the injured," the minister tweeted.