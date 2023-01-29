UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks ministers to visit districts under their charge regularly2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 05:30 AM IST
During their tours to the districts, the ministers were also told to speak with the populace directly.
An official statement mentioned that in a meeting with his cabinet on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advised that the ministers should visit the districts under their charge regularly.
