An official statement mentioned that in a meeting with his cabinet on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advised that the ministers should visit the districts under their charge regularly.

Azamgarh and Ayodhya districts have been assigned to Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi. Aligarh and Etawah have been assigned to Minister for Sugarcane Development Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary. Jaiveer Singh, the minister of tourism and culture, has been given responsibility for Varanasi and Bareilly. Arun Kumar Saxena, the minister of the environment and the forest, has been given the Bulandshahr district. They will be in charge of these districts for a whole year.

According to Adityanath, a message of hope was conveyed to the populace through the circle tours by the group of ministers in the spirit of "Sarkar Aap Ke Dwaar" following the establishment of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

During their tours to the districts, the ministers were also told to speak with the populace directly.

The chief minister stated that in addition to law and order, factors pertaining to women's safety, police patrols, child sexual abuse, business concerns, action against gangsters, traffic management, efforts for revenue collection, etc. should be considered during these visits.

He stated that the concerned minister should regularly assess the situation if there is a district with a lack of aspirational growth.

"Today, the entire country is celebrating the Millet Year under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said.

He also mentioned that the chief minister's residence was hosting a banquet on Saturday featuring dishes made with coarse grains. Similar dinners should be hosted by all ministers for local public figures and intellectuals, according to Adityanath, who also emphasised the need to raise awareness of the value of millets.

He announced that the Global Investors Summit will take place from 10 to 12 February and all the districts of the state will be connected with the main function.

"This will be the first time that investments will be made in all the 75 districts of the state simultaneously. The doors to immense possibilities will open for all the districts," the chief minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)