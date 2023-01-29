Azamgarh and Ayodhya districts have been assigned to Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi. Aligarh and Etawah have been assigned to Minister for Sugarcane Development Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary. Jaiveer Singh, the minister of tourism and culture, has been given responsibility for Varanasi and Bareilly. Arun Kumar Saxena, the minister of the environment and the forest, has been given the Bulandshahr district. They will be in charge of these districts for a whole year.