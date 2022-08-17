Uttar Pradesh: Chocolates worth 17 lakh stolen in bizarre robbery case

Rajendra Singh Sidhu, the chocolate distributor said, “we have filed an FIR in the Chinhat police station. If anyone has any input, please come forward." The Chinhut Police Station has registered the case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code. In the FIR, Sidhu said that he was using the house as a godown for storing the chocolates and received a call from his neighbour on Tuesday informing him that the door to the house was broken, the PTI report further informed.