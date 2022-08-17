Uttar Pradesh: Chocolates worth 17 lakh stolen in bizarre robbery case

The robbery reportedly occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and the sweets were stolen from a house that was being used as a godown of a chocolate manufacturer
In a bizarre robbery case, the Uttar Pradesh police have registered a First Information Report in connection with the theft of Cadbury chocolate bars worth ₹17 lakh from a godown in the Chinhat area near Lucknow. The incident reportedly occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and the sweets were stolen from a house that was being used as a godown of a chocolate manufacturer under the limits of Chinhut police station, news agency PTI report said
Rajendra Singh Sidhu, the chocolate distributor said, “we have filed an FIR in the Chinhat police station. If anyone has any input, please come forward." The Chinhut Police Station has registered the case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code. In the FIR, Sidhu said that he was using the house as a godown for storing the chocolates and received a call from his neighbour on Tuesday informing him that the door to the house was broken, the PTI report further informed.
The distributor said that thieves had emptied the godown and taken away digital video recorder (DVR) and other appliances of the CCTV security cameras, while the Police have begun an investigation and are scanning footage from other CCTV cameras installed in the area for clues, the report said.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Delhi Police data revealed that heinous crime cases in the national capital have seen an almost 13% rise in the first six months of 2022 compared to the corresponding period last year, even as the non-heinous crime cases have increased by 8% during the same period.
In the category of non-heinous cases, house theft incidents have increased by 553% from 1,158 in 2021 to 7,561 in 2022, while Delhi reported 3,140 heinous crime cases till July 15 this year compared to 2,790 on July 15, 2021, according to news agency ANI report.
The data further highlighted that the number of non-heinous cases in 2022 and 2021 was 1,55,980 and 1,44,332 respectively, adding that the national capital witnessed 277 cases of murder, almost 18% rise from 235 in 2021.
