Uttar Pradesh CM announces pension of 4,000 for kids orphaned due to COVID

Keeping in view the need of the children who lost their parents due to COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a monthly pension of ₹4,000 under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana.

"The state government will give ₹4,000 per month to children who lost their parents, till they turn 18 under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana," the CM said.

Giving the statistics of such children in Gorakhpur, he said, "There are six children in Gorakhpur who lost one of their parents due to COVID-19 and others to some illness earlier. At least 174 children have lost bread-earner of the family."

The state government has also arranged for the education of such children under various schemes.

For those children who are above 18 years of age, and are presently enrolled for higher education in technical courses, the state government will be providing them a tablet along with free education, the CM informed.

The state government also came up with various other schemes to help the children and young adults who have lost their parents or legal guardians to the pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh has 6,019 active cases, along with 1,675,684 cumulative recoveries and 22,030 cumulative deaths, as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

