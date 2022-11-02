Uttar Pradesh CM says civil defense crucial for peace; expand to all 75 districts2 min read . 01:56 AM IST
While chairing a meeting to review the work of fire, civil defense, and prisons departments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of the civil defense department in states. He stressed on their role in maintaining peace and harmony in the society and said that it is necessary to expand them into all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Currently, 29 districts of Uttar Pradesh has civil defense department and the Chief Minister is vouching for the expansion keeping in mind the importance of the utility of the civil defense department.
In the future, more than 750 civil defense units will be functional in the state, the UP CM said while emphasizing that the civil defense units should be reconstituted on the lines of urban bodies.
The Chief Minister directed senior officers in the state, including of home department to take action in such regard.
He also reviewed the prison department of the state and expressed the need to build better facilities for reform in the state. The Chief Minister said that there is a need to develop the fire department as a disaster management and emergency service.
“The State Model Fire and Emergency Bill should be prepared on the lines of the central government's Maintenance of Fire and Emergency Service Bill, 2019," he said.
Yogi Adityanath also reviewed the state's new township policy and stressed the need for planned housing and connected infrastructure for the development of sustainable cities.
“In the last five-and-a-half years, planned urbanization has increased at a rapid pace in the state and this should be further encouraged keeping in view the future needs," an official release quoting the chief minister said.
The Chief Minister expressed the need to simplify the process of land mobilization for making land easily available to investors. “It is the endeavor of the state government to ensure that every family gets accommodation," he said.
With inputs from PTI.
