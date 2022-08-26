Uttar Pradesh CM visits Noida twin towers, instructs to ensure public safety

During his visit, CM Yogi Adityanath instructed to ensure public and environmental safety. Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to remain closed during demolition
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Two days ahead of the demolition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations for the destruction of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, on Friday. Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar also issued detailed guidelines after the visit of the CM to the site. He also said that the preparations for the demolition are completed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Two days ahead of the demolition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations for the destruction of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, on Friday. Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar also issued detailed guidelines after the visit of the CM to the site. He also said that the preparations for the demolition are completed.
The demolition of the twin towers is scheduled to take place on 28 August. During his review visit, CM Yogi Adityanath asked the management to ensure that the process won't cause any harm to the nearby people. He also directed the officials to take care of the environmental challenges because of the demolition.
The demolition of the twin towers is scheduled to take place on 28 August. During his review visit, CM Yogi Adityanath asked the management to ensure that the process won't cause any harm to the nearby people. He also directed the officials to take care of the environmental challenges because of the demolition.
There have been arrangements made to manage the situation after the demolition. To clear the dust generated after the destruction, water tankers, sprinklers, and smog guns will be used.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There have been arrangements made to manage the situation after the demolition. To clear the dust generated after the destruction, water tankers, sprinklers, and smog guns will be used.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moreover, sweeping machines will clean the dust settled on the road after the completion of the demolition within two kilometre radius of the buildings.
Moreover, sweeping machines will clean the dust settled on the road after the completion of the demolition within two kilometre radius of the buildings.
People living near the building will be taken out of their residence at 7 am before demolition. Along with this, alternate parking arrangements and the protection of gardens will also be ensured.
People living near the building will be taken out of their residence at 7 am before demolition. Along with this, alternate parking arrangements and the protection of gardens will also be ensured.
As per the CM's instructions, traffic will also be halted near the Twin Towers during demolition. Moreover, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will also remain closed for half an hour due to safety reasons at that time. A private firm has partnered with South African Jet Demolitions to perform the task.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the CM's instructions, traffic will also be halted near the Twin Towers during demolition. Moreover, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will also remain closed for half an hour due to safety reasons at that time. A private firm has partnered with South African Jet Demolitions to perform the task.
The two companies will ensure minimum disturbance and harm to the surrounding environment due to demolition. The demolition will be carried out in such a way that there is no damage to residential buildings nearby. According to the statement, about 3,700 kg of explosives were being used to demolish the towers.
The two companies will ensure minimum disturbance and harm to the surrounding environment due to demolition. The demolition will be carried out in such a way that there is no damage to residential buildings nearby. According to the statement, about 3,700 kg of explosives were being used to demolish the towers.
Around 80,000 tonnes of debris will be generated in the process, which will be cleaned afterwards. Steel and concrete material will be separated from the rubble on the spot. About 80,000 tonnes of debris will be accommodated in the twin towers' two basements.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Around 80,000 tonnes of debris will be generated in the process, which will be cleaned afterwards. Steel and concrete material will be separated from the rubble on the spot. About 80,000 tonnes of debris will be accommodated in the twin towers' two basements.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Soon after the destruction, steel and concrete will be separated from the rubble on the spot. That may account for 50,000 tonnes of the debris. The remaining 30,000 tonnes of rubble will be processed scientifically and converted into tiles.According to the plan, the entire process of disposal of debris will be completed in the next three months.
Soon after the destruction, steel and concrete will be separated from the rubble on the spot. That may account for 50,000 tonnes of the debris. The remaining 30,000 tonnes of rubble will be processed scientifically and converted into tiles.According to the plan, the entire process of disposal of debris will be completed in the next three months.
It is worth noting that the twin towers are being demolished due to violation of building codes. In August 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the building after observing the violation by the builder in the construction of the tow
It is worth noting that the twin towers are being demolished due to violation of building codes. In August 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the building after observing the violation by the builder in the construction of the tow