Home / News / India /  Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gets death threat

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gets death threat

BJP leader Yogi Adityanath took oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, for the second consecutive term, in Lucknow
1 min read . 08:26 AM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has received a bomb threat.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, had received a bomb threat. On August 2, a message containing the death threat was delivered to the police control room's WhatsApp hotline, officials said on August 8.

The threat instantly sparked a commotion as authorities prepared. The threat to bomb the chief minister within three days was sent on August 2 via a WhatsApp message to the police control room's helpline.

The helpline's operation manager reported the incident to the police. To find and apprehend the sender, a search is being conducted. At the police station in Sushant Golf City, a case has been filed. There are further studies under progress.

(With ANI inputs)

