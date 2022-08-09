Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gets death threat1 min read . 08:26 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has received a bomb threat.
Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, had received a bomb threat. On August 2, a message containing the death threat was delivered to the police control room's WhatsApp hotline, officials said on August 8.
The threat instantly sparked a commotion as authorities prepared. The threat to bomb the chief minister within three days was sent on August 2 via a WhatsApp message to the police control room's helpline.
The helpline's operation manager reported the incident to the police. To find and apprehend the sender, a search is being conducted. At the police station in Sushant Golf City, a case has been filed. There are further studies under progress.
(With ANI inputs)
