Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office, Yogi Adityanath arrived at the helipad in Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on August 19 at around 11 am.

The day's program encompassed CM Yogi's tour of several places of worship, followed by a solemn tribute and wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial of the esteemed resident, Saket Mahant Shri Ramchandra Paramhans Das Ji Maharaj. Following this, the Chief Minister conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction work at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and will actively participate in other scheduled events. Subsequently, after spending a duration of two hours in Ayodhya, CM Yogi will make his way back to Lucknow.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar affirmed that all requisite preparations have been meticulously carried out to ensure the Chief Minister's visit proceeds smoothly, with a strong emphasis on comprehensive security measures.

On Friday,August 18, Yogi Adityanath, in the company of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and MoS for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, inaugurated the Youth20 (Y20) Summit in Varanasi. This gathering brought together approximately 150 delegates representing G20 nations, guest countries, and international organisations, converging to deliberate on five identified themes including the Future of Work, Peacebuilding, Climate Change, Shared Futures, and Youth Health and Wellbeing.

The Y20 Summit stands as culmination of a series of events leading up to it. These include the Inception Meeting in Guwahati, 14 Youth-20 Consultations hosted at esteemed educational institutions, a Pre Summit event in Leh, Ladakh, brainstorming sessions, Y20 Chaupals, and diverse Jan Bhagidari initiatives carried out across the nation. The primary objectives of this summit encompass creating avenues for collaboration and networking among various stakeholders, facilitating the advancement of young individuals, and engaging in global discussions concerning youth-related matters.

(With inputs from ANI)