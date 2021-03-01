OPEN APP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI Photo )

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Joins KOO

1 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 02:11 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Responding to the KOO platform, Yogi expressed his views to his followers and said 'its an immense pleasure to see India taking the path towards Aatmanirbharta and making its own remark'

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aadityanath on Sunday became the first major personality from the state of Uttar Pradesh to join the 'Made in- India' microblogging platform KOO. 

Responding to the KOO platform, Yogi expressed his views to his followers and said " its an immense pleasure to see India taking the path towards Aatmanirbharta and making its own remark "

Yogi Adityanath on his KOO handle shared his first message to the nation, "This is a great symbol of growing and making India digitally strong in the coming years. And requested the users to join KOO and make India proud" 

Within the span of 24 hours, more than 31K followers have started following UP CM Yogi Adityanath on KOO

In recent days, Koo has been talked up as an Indian alternative to Twitter. Koo is also the winner of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat award. It lets users send out tweet-like posts in English, Hindi. Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages. 

The app was founded by Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka in March 2020. The app recently crossed over 4 million downloads with about a million active users.

