Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Joins KOO
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Joins KOO

1 min read . 02:11 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Responding to the KOO platform, Yogi expressed his views to his followers and said 'its an immense pleasure to see India taking the path towards Aatmanirbharta and making its own remark'

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aadityanath on Sunday became the first major personality from the state of Uttar Pradesh to join the 'Made in- India' microblogging platform KOO. 

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aadityanath on Sunday became the first major personality from the state of Uttar Pradesh to join the 'Made in- India' microblogging platform KOO. 

Responding to the KOO platform, Yogi expressed his views to his followers and said " its an immense pleasure to see India taking the path towards Aatmanirbharta and making its own remark "

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sharp spike in loans to NBFCs, renewable energy, aviation cos in January

1 min read . 02:13 PM IST

Centre paid just 6,140 cr to Maharashtra out of 46,950 cr GST dues: Governor

3 min read . 01:56 PM IST

'Happy to share': Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik receives first jab of Covaxin. See pic

1 min read . 01:48 PM IST

Why is Pulse candy praising Swiggy, Netflix and Coca Cola on social media?

1 min read . 01:46 PM IST

Responding to the KOO platform, Yogi expressed his views to his followers and said " its an immense pleasure to see India taking the path towards Aatmanirbharta and making its own remark "

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sharp spike in loans to NBFCs, renewable energy, aviation cos in January

1 min read . 02:13 PM IST

Centre paid just 6,140 cr to Maharashtra out of 46,950 cr GST dues: Governor

3 min read . 01:56 PM IST

'Happy to share': Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik receives first jab of Covaxin. See pic

1 min read . 01:48 PM IST

Why is Pulse candy praising Swiggy, Netflix and Coca Cola on social media?

1 min read . 01:46 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

Yogi Adityanath on his KOO handle shared his first message to the nation, "This is a great symbol of growing and making India digitally strong in the coming years. And requested the users to join KOO and make India proud" 

Within the span of 24 hours, more than 31K followers have started following UP CM Yogi Adityanath on KOO

In recent days, Koo has been talked up as an Indian alternative to Twitter. Koo is also the winner of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat award. It lets users send out tweet-like posts in English, Hindi. Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages. 

The app was founded by Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka in March 2020. The app recently crossed over 4 million downloads with about a million active users.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.