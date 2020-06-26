Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pledges to make UP an economic powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh is on a reform drive to make the state a vital part of the global supply chain of goods and services and has created a land bank of over 20,000 acres for new investors, chief minister Yogi Adityanath told businesses leaders on Friday.

Adityanath told business leaders at a webinar organized by industry chamber Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) that the state was reforming many of its policies, enhancing road and air connectivity and was committed to taking steps that will make the state “an economic powerhouse." The chief minister said that manufacturing sector was picking up in the state with many businesses making personal protection gear, infrared thermometers and pulse oximeters.

“The government is committed to taking every step needed for promoting investments. All concerns raised by the industry today will be addressed. I will not hesitate to do anything that will help make the state an economic powerhouse and benefit the people," Adityanath said.

“Land bank was a challenge. Today, I can say that we have more than 20,000 acre to be provided to new investors," the chief minister said, adding that connectivity projects like the Jewar greenfield international airport the Meerut-Prayagraj Expressway projects were making rapid progress.

Uttar Pradesh, which is grappling with a crisis of migrant workers returning from other parts of the country wants to give a boost to its industry and create more job opportunities. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a drive to support small businesses and to add more jobs by pooling in various federal welfare schemes. The state is a major food grain producer and a tourist destination, besides being politically significant because of having the highest number of Lok Sabha seats.

Sidharth Nath Singh, state minister for investment and export Promotion and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), who also attended the event said that the state was gearing up for major investments from big businesses. Singh said that China’s economic rise was on account of developing the skills of people and that Uttar Pradesh was in the process of introducing new courses.

“We are particularly looking at how MSMEs can innovate. The chief minister wants Uttar Pradesh to become part of the global supply chain not just India’s," said Singh.

“Uttar Pradesh is becoming ever more investment friendly. Today, airports and inland waterways are getting developed," he said, adding that Adityanath’s vision is to make Uttar Pradesh competitive not just among states in India but among south East Asian nations.

“We are bringing out a new policy for MSMEs. It will offer plug and play solutions," said the minister.

Satish Mahana, state minister for industrial development who also attended the webinar, said that Uttar Pradesh was reviewing every policy in light of suggestions received including from the industry. He said officials were handholding existing businesses as well as those that have signed agreements for fresh investments and those who want to come in.

Sangita Reddy, president of FICCI and Joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals Group said that the industry will back the state’s development agenda. “Many multinational companies having investments in China are looking at other places to do business. India is definitely on their radar. Uttar Pradesh will also take advantage of this opportunity," said Reddy. (

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated