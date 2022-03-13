This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Chief Minister is likely to discuss the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the state along with the new Cabinet with the top brass of the BJP
The BJP government is likely to take oath after Holi, according to sources
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Days after the BJP retained power for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit New Delhi today to hold consultations with the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ahead of the government formation after the poll verdict, the Chief Minister is likely to discuss the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the state along with the new Cabinet with the top brass of the BJP.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Days after the BJP retained power for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit New Delhi today to hold consultations with the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ahead of the government formation after the poll verdict, the Chief Minister is likely to discuss the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the state along with the new Cabinet with the top brass of the BJP.
He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh during his visit to the national capital. The BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a clear majority for the second consecutive term.
He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh during his visit to the national capital. The BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a clear majority for the second consecutive term.
Following the massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Adityanath on Friday held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues at the party office in Lucknow. Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections. Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following the massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Adityanath on Friday held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues at the party office in Lucknow. Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections. Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has made a list of actions to be implemented as it prepares for its second term in the state, days after the party emerged victorious in the assembly elections.
Meanwhile, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has made a list of actions to be implemented as it prepares for its second term in the state, days after the party emerged victorious in the assembly elections.
Preparations to implement the promises made in its 'Sankalp Patra' - party's manifesto for the state - in the first cabinet meeting after the new government is formed have begun. Over the issue of abandoned animals and stray cattle, the BJP government is considering options of setting up new cow protection centers and cow safari.
Preparations to implement the promises made in its 'Sankalp Patra' - party's manifesto for the state - in the first cabinet meeting after the new government is formed have begun. Over the issue of abandoned animals and stray cattle, the BJP government is considering options of setting up new cow protection centers and cow safari.
A decision is likely to be taken to pay the sugarcane farmers in 14 days and, if time exceeds, then the payment would be made with interest. A decision regarding the recruitment for vacant posts in many departments is also on the anvil.
A decision is likely to be taken to pay the sugarcane farmers in 14 days and, if time exceeds, then the payment would be made with interest. A decision regarding the recruitment for vacant posts in many departments is also on the anvil.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Besides, preparations to fulfill the party's promise to provide free LPG cylinders on Holi are underway. There are about 1 crore beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme in the state and about ₹1,000 crores will be spent on this scheme. As per sources, the BJP government is likely to take oath after Holi, which is falling on March 18 this year.
Besides, preparations to fulfill the party's promise to provide free LPG cylinders on Holi are underway. There are about 1 crore beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme in the state and about ₹1,000 crores will be spent on this scheme. As per sources, the BJP government is likely to take oath after Holi, which is falling on March 18 this year.