Days after the BJP retained power for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit New Delhi today to hold consultations with the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ahead of the government formation after the poll verdict, the Chief Minister is likely to discuss the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the state along with the new Cabinet with the top brass of the BJP.

