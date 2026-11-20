Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Friday. She was 91.

The last rites are likely to be performed in Haridwar on Saturday, according to a PTI report.

Pauri Garhwal Senior Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar said the police and district administration were in touch with the family members.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over her demise, extending his condolences to Adityanath and his family.

"A mother's affection, blessings, and tender love are life's most precious treasures. Her passing is an irreparable loss for the family," Dhami wrote in a post on X.

“I pray to Baba Kedar to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and to bestow upon the Honourable Yogi ji and all the bereaved family members the strength to endure this immense grief,” Dhami post read.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary also expressed grief over her demise.

“Very sad news has been received. And certainly, that is why we... since the programme had already started, we did not do the informal welcoming that usually takes place. We also held a brief condolence, and all of us are currently trying to reach their place,” he said.