Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Friday. She was 91.

The last rites are likely to be performed in Haridwar on Saturday, according to a PTI report.

Pauri Garhwal Senior Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar said the police and district administration were in touch with the family members.

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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over her demise, extending his condolences to Adityanath and his family.

"A mother's affection, blessings, and tender love are life's most precious treasures. Her passing is an irreparable loss for the family," Dhami wrote in a post on X.

“I pray to Baba Kedar to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and to bestow upon the Honourable Yogi ji and all the bereaved family members the strength to endure this immense grief,” Dhami post read.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary also expressed grief over her demise.

“Very sad news has been received. And certainly, that is why we... since the programme had already started, we did not do the informal welcoming that usually takes place. We also held a brief condolence, and all of us are currently trying to reach their place,” he said.

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The UP CM's father Anand Bisht had passed away in April 2020. Yogi Adityanath reportedly did not attend his funeral.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.