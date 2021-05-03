In a bid to tackle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday extended the partial coronavirus curfew imposed in the state.

The restrictions have been extended in the state by two days and will be in place till 7 am on 6 May, news agency ANI quoted ACS Information Navneet Sehgal as saying. The decision has been taken for breaking the chain of Covid-19, Sehgal said.

All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Thursday 7 am.

During this period, all essential services will be allowed and the Covid-19 vaccination drive will continue.

Earlier on Thursday, the UP government had extended the weekend curfew by 24 hours to cover Mondays too amid a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 290 more coronavirus deaths and 30,983 infections, the Health Department said.

The toll has risen to 13,162, while the tally reached 13.13 lakh. There are 2.96 lakh active cases, according to a health bulletin.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that traders should give their active contribution in the war against coronavirus, which is ravaging the country.

Interacting virtually with the traders on Sunday, CM Adityanath expressed hope that the fight against Covid-19 would be successful, according to a government statement.

Adityanath urged the traders and businessmen to undertake new experiments in the field of oxygen production and oxygen contractors.

"The government will extend all possible help. By promoting production of oxygen, we will be able to save humanity," Adityanath said.

"At this point of time, the state, country and the world is in a grip of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, and there should not be any mistake of underestimating the danger of this infection," he said.

"This time, the infection is 30-50 times more," he claimed.

In this situation, the demand for oxygen has gone up, Adityanath said.

"The state government has taken effective steps to resolve the oxygen crisis and to a great extent, there has been success," Adityanath said.

