You might have to shell out a fine up to ₹10,000 for not wearing a mask in Uttar Pradesh as the state government today announced that a first-time offender would be levied a fine of ₹1,000 but thereafter, the individual would have to pay a penalty up to ₹10,000 every time he or she is seen without a mask, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, the additional chief secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, "If you're found not wearing a mask, a fine of ₹1,000 would be levied. However, if found mask-less again, you may have to pay a penalty of up to ₹10,000 each time. Hence, urge all to cover your nose and mouth each time you step out."

The decision comes amid the massive rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 104 coronavirus deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to an official. Earlier, an official had reported 114 deaths but later corrected the figures to 104.

The infection has killed 9,480 people in the state, which has reported 7,66,360 cases so far, Prasad said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the government has announced a lockdown across the state on Sunday. "There will be a weekly closure in all rural and urban areas of the state on Sunday. Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period. Necessary awareness works should also be done in this regard," an official statement said here quoting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The chief minister said that last year, the MLA development fund proved useful in the work related to spread of the virus. This year also, according to rules, the funds can be used in COVID management on recommendation of legislators.

Further, Adityanath on Friday ordered the establishment of a 1,000-bed makeshift COVID hospital here to tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The Chief Minister made the direction for setting up the hospital during a review meeting with divisional commissioners, district magistrates, chief medical officers and his Team-11 (a core team of 11 officers). "A 1,000-bed COVID hospital should be established in Lucknow. The venue of the Defence Expo may be a good place for this," said a government spokesperson, quoting the Chief Minister.

