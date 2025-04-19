Dalit groom attacked, threatened during wedding in Agra: Watch video

A Dalit groom was allegedly assaulted with a gun butt and subjected to casteist abuse by a group of individuals during his wedding procession on Tuesday, PTI reported citing police.

Advertisement

The incident took place on March 6 when the groom, Vishal, and his wedding procession arrived at Azizpur village, according to police. However, Vishal’s father, Mukesh Kumar, alleged that although he filed a complaint on March 7, the police did not register the case until March 10, PTI reported.

Here's what happened During the procession, three to four people in the car began hurling abuses at the people, demanding passage for their vehicle. Upon seeing pictures of Dr B. R. Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha, they allegedly became aggressive and smashed the glass frames of the pictures, Mukesh Kumar, Vishal's father told the police.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

He further alleged that the accused assaulted Vishal, hitting him on the head with the butt of a gun. They also used caste-based slurs and threatened to disrupt the wedding.

Read More

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Devesh stated that the police were informed about the incident on March 10.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Vishnu Sharma and his son under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115 (2) (voluntary causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351 (1) (criminal intimidation), 324 (mischief) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Also Read: How Dalit women in Mumbai are expressing themselves through folk music Advertisement

He also said that the delay in registration occurred because the complainant approached the police later.

The accused assaulted Vishal, hitting him on the head with the butt of a gun.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)