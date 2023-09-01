A body of a 30-year-old man has been found at the residence of Union minister and BJP MP Kaushal Kishore in the early hours of Friday. The deceased has been identified as Vinay Shrivastava and died of gunshot, Deputy Commissioner of Police West Lucknow, Rahul Raj. According to the police, the pistol used in the shooting belongs to the minister's son, Vikas Kishore. The DCP added that the incident took place around 4 am today.

The DCP told ANI news agency, "A person named Vinay Shrivastava was shot dead. A pistol has been recovered which belongs to Vikas Kishore".

He said that the forensic team had arrived and the investigation was underway. The police have registered an FIR and are scanning the CCTV visuals.

The brother of the deceased has denied the possibility of suicide. The brother said Vinay's shirt was torn off indicating a scuffle between people present at the spot.

"My brother Vinay Shrivastava has been killed at the residence of Union minister Kaushal Kishore. My brother was a friend of his son Vikas Kishore. Three people were present when the incident took place but I don't have any idea where Vikas was at the time of the incident. His licensed revolver was recovered by police from the spot," the brother said.