Uttar Pradesh: Dead body found at BJP MP's house; pistol belongs to minister's son1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Body found at residence of Union minister Kaushal Kishore, deceased identified as Vinay Shrivastava, died of gunshot. Investigation underway.
A body of a 30-year-old man has been found at the residence of Union minister and BJP MP Kaushal Kishore in the early hours of Friday. The deceased has been identified as Vinay Shrivastava and died of gunshot, Deputy Commissioner of Police West Lucknow, Rahul Raj. According to the police, the pistol used in the shooting belongs to the minister's son, Vikas Kishore. The DCP added that the incident took place around 4 am today.
Meanwhile, the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs said that Vinay was a good friend of his son, the matter is being investigated by police, and the persons involved will not be spared.
According to the union minister his son was not present in the house when the incident took place.
“Vikas was extremely sad when he got to know about this, the deceased Vinay was a very good friend of my son," said BJP MP Kaushal Kishore.
On the pistol, the minister accepted that it belonged to his son Vikas, and added, "Police are conducting a thorough investigation. The culprits will not be spared".