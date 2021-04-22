Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma informed on Wednesday informed that he and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19. The two are currently in home isolation.

"I and my wife have tested positive for Covid-19. As per the advice of the doctors, we are in home isolation and are following all their directions. I urge that people who have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested for coronavirus and follow the Covid-19 guidelines properly," Sharma wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

On 14 April, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had tested positive for Covid-19.

"I got tested for Covid-19 after showing some symptoms. The report is positive and I am in self-isolation and following all medical instructions. I am doing my work virtually. All the functions of the state government are running normally. Whoever came in my contact, please get their Covid test done," Adityanath had tweeted in Hindi.

In light of the surge in Covid-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh, a weekend lockdown has been imposed, informed state additional chief secretary home Awanish K Awasthi on Tuesday.

The lockdown will come into effect at 8 pm on Friday and will continue till 7 am on Monday.

Awasthi also said that night curfew will remain imposed in all districts and only essential services would be allowed.

Cases in Uttar Pradesh

The state registered 33,214 fresh cases and 187 deaths, both the highest daily rise so far, according to a state government statement on Wednesday.

The death toll in the state now stood at 10,346 while the infection tally has reached 9,42,511.

Of the fresh deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded 21, followed by Kanpur 15, Varanasi 12, Gorakhpur 10, Unnao nine and Ghaziabad eight, the statement stated.

Among the new cases reported in a day, Lucknow recorded the most 5,902 infections, followed by Varanasi 2,564, Allahabad 1,828, Kanur 1,811 and Meerut 1,273.

During the same period, 14,198 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 6,89,900. Uttar Pradesh now has 2,42,265 active cases.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.