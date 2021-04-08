In view of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh 's Prayagraj, a night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 8 am in the district from today till further orders.

However, essential services will be exempted from the curfew, the District Magistrate has informed.

A night curfew has also been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi with effect from Thursday night.

Night curfew will be imposed in areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from Thursday till April 16 from 9 pm to 6 am, the official said, as the coronavirus cases continue to surge.

Night curfew has also been imposed in Kanpur from 10 pm to 6 am and will remain in place till April 30, Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said in a statement.

There will be exemption on ferrying essential items and there will be no ban on movement of goods vehicles, the Lucknow district magistrate said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 40 Covid-19 fatalities and 6,023 fresh cases of the infection on Wednesday, pushing the state's death toll to 8,964 and the infection tally to 6,45,930.

Of the fresh fatalities due to the infection, six were from Lucknow, five from Kanpur, four from Ballia, three each from Allahabad and Varanasi, and two each from Moradabad, Ghazipur, Amroha and Fatehpur, the state government said in a statement.

In addition, one fatality each was reported from Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Etawah, Chandauli, Mainpuri, Shamli, Kannauj, Bhadohi and Kaushambi, it added.

Of the 6,023 fresh cases, 1,333 are from Lucknow, followed by 811 in Allahabad, 593 in Varanasi and 300 in Kanpur.

Till now, 6,04,979 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in UP.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 31,987, the statement read.

