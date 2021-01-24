Uttar Pradesh Diwas: Modi, VP Naidu, CM Adityanath extend wishes to citizens

Uttar Pradesh Diwas: Modi, VP Naidu, CM Adityanath extend wishes to citizens1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 01:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say the state is playing an important role in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Meanwhile, VP Naidu said, the state has played a pivotal role in the nation's development
Prime Minster Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Yogi Adityanath extend their wishes to the citizens of the country's largest state Uttar Pradesh as it celebrates its foundation day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day and said the state is playing an important role in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).
"Best wishes to all the people of Uttar Pradesh on the foundation day of the state. A sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, this state is playing an important role today in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"I wish this state, moving forward towards all-round development, continues to scale new heights," he said
Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday extended greetings on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, saying the state has played a pivotal role in the nation's development.
"Known for its rich history, hardworking people & vibrant culture, UP has played a pivotal role in the nation's development. May the state prosper and touch new heights of glory," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a foundation day event in Lucknow today.
Later, he tweeted in Hindi, I extend my greetings to the 24 crore people living in Uttar Pradesh on its foundation day. Together we pledge to build a New Uttar Pradesh.
Every year, January 24 is marked as the foundation day of UP.
