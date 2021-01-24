Uttar Pradesh Diwas: Modi, VP Naidu, CM Adityanath extend wishes to citizens

Prime Minster Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Yogi Adityanath extend their wishes to the citizens of the country's largest state Uttar Pradesh as it celebrates its foundation day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day and said the state is playing an important role in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

"Best wishes to all the people of Uttar Pradesh on the foundation day of the state. A sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, this state is playing an important role today in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I wish this state, moving forward towards all-round development, continues to scale new heights," he said

उत्तर प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य के सभी लोगों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। त्याग, तप, परंपरा और संस्कृति की पावन भूमि रहा यह राज्य आज आत्मनिर्भर भारत के निर्माण में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा रहा है। मेरी कामना है कि चौतरफा विकास की ओर अग्रसर यह प्रदेश यूं ही नई ऊंचाइयों को छूता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021

Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday extended greetings on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, saying the state has played a pivotal role in the nation's development.

"Known for its rich history, hardworking people & vibrant culture, UP has played a pivotal role in the nation's development. May the state prosper and touch new heights of glory," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

My heartiest greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on their State Foundation Day today. Known for its rich history, hardworking people & vibrant culture, UP has played a pivotal role in the nation's development. May the state prosper and touch new heights of glory. #UPDiwas — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a foundation day event in Lucknow today.

Later, he tweeted in Hindi, I extend my greetings to the 24 crore people living in Uttar Pradesh on its foundation day. Together we pledge to build a New Uttar Pradesh.

प्रदेश के सम्मानित 24 करोड़ नागरिकों को 'उत्तर प्रदेश दिवस' की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं....आइए, हम सब मिल कर 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' के विकास की नई यात्रा पर तेजी से आगे बढ़ें... जय भारत-जय उत्तर प्रदेश https://t.co/oELhjP4cY0 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 24, 2021

Every year, January 24 is marked as the foundation day of UP.





















Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via