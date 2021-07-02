In a span of 24 hours, 260 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease in the state, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 16,80,980. The recovery rate of the state has now come to 98.5%.
The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 2,671 of which 1,788 are in home isolation while others are in different government facilities.
In the past 24 hours, more than 2.67 lakh samples were tested in the state, while so far over 5.81 crore samples have been tested in UP.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!