The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions further from 5 July amid a slight decline in daily new infections.

The state government has allowed multiplexes, cinema halls, gyms and sports stadiums to open from next week with strict Covid-19 protocols in place. However, the weekend closure will continue in UP.

The decision to further unlock UP was taken during a meeting today with state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The new guidelines will come into effect from Monday, CM Adityanath said in the meeting.

The UP CM also said that these places where curbs have been relaxed will have to follow all Covid-19 safety protocols when they reopen.

CM Adityanath also recommended setting up "Health ATMs" across several villages in UP and the metropolitan area.

Meanwhile, with four new coronavirus fatalities in the state, the death toll in UP rose to 22,601, while the tally climbed to 17,06,252 with 147 fresh cases.

Of the fresh deaths, one death each was reported from Kushinagar, Bareilly, Sant Kabirnagar and Maharajganj, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Of the 147 fresh Covid-19 cases, Lucknow reported 14 fresh cases followed by 12 in Varanasi, seven in Muzaffarnagar, six each in Jaunpur, Pratapgarh and Allahabad and five in Meerut, among others.

In a span of 24 hours, 260 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease in the state, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 16,80,980. The recovery rate of the state has now come to 98.5%.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 2,671 of which 1,788 are in home isolation while others are in different government facilities.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.67 lakh samples were tested in the state, while so far over 5.81 crore samples have been tested in UP.

