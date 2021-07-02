Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh eases Covid curbs from Monday, allows cinema halls, gyms to open. Details inside

Uttar Pradesh eases Covid curbs from Monday, allows cinema halls, gyms to open. Details inside

Premium
People play in the waters of Rajdari Waterfall on a hot summer day in Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh.
2 min read . 05:00 PM IST Livemint

  • The decision to further unlock UP was taken during a meeting today with state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The new guidelines will come into effect from 5 July, CM Adityanath said in the meeting

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions further from 5 July amid a slight decline in daily new infections.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions further from 5 July amid a slight decline in daily new infections.

The state government has allowed multiplexes, cinema halls, gyms and sports stadiums to open from next week with strict Covid-19 protocols in place. However, the weekend closure will continue in UP.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The state government has allowed multiplexes, cinema halls, gyms and sports stadiums to open from next week with strict Covid-19 protocols in place. However, the weekend closure will continue in UP.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The decision to further unlock UP was taken during a meeting today with state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The new guidelines will come into effect from Monday, CM Adityanath said in the meeting.

The UP CM also said that these places where curbs have been relaxed will have to follow all Covid-19 safety protocols when they reopen.

CM Adityanath also recommended setting up "Health ATMs" across several villages in UP and the metropolitan area.

Meanwhile, with four new coronavirus fatalities in the state, the death toll in UP rose to 22,601, while the tally climbed to 17,06,252 with 147 fresh cases.

Of the fresh deaths, one death each was reported from Kushinagar, Bareilly, Sant Kabirnagar and Maharajganj, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Of the 147 fresh Covid-19 cases, Lucknow reported 14 fresh cases followed by 12 in Varanasi, seven in Muzaffarnagar, six each in Jaunpur, Pratapgarh and Allahabad and five in Meerut, among others.

`

In a span of 24 hours, 260 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease in the state, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 16,80,980. The recovery rate of the state has now come to 98.5%.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 2,671 of which 1,788 are in home isolation while others are in different government facilities.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.67 lakh samples were tested in the state, while so far over 5.81 crore samples have been tested in UP.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!